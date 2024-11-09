Bisaya rom-com 'Beauty and Bert' brightens the holidays

“It all came together quickly. Even the cast was surprised because they know me as an action guy,” Elcid said. “Right after shooting for a Japanese product, we started planning the movie alongside Sean, our executive producer. We knew this would make waves in the Bisaya film scene, especially with Yamyam (Gucong) already having a name and Aiana (Juarez) fresh from her role in ‘Aset.’”

Cast

The film stars Cebuana personality Aiana Juarez and “Pinoy Big Brother Otso 2019” big winner Yamyam Gucong. Aiana, who recently starred in “Aset,” said that chemistry is key.

“For me, the important thing is building comfort with my co-star through conversations and getting to know each other. That’s how natural chemistry develops,” she shared.

Yamyam, on the other hand, joked that all it took were “eye contact exercises” for him to connect with his co-star. Though not very close with Aiana yet, he expressed excitement about building that rapport throughout the process, promising viewers their best performance.

Aiana revealed she drew inspiration from Rachel McAdams’ iconic Regina George in “Mean Girls,” noting some similarities with her character in “Beauty and Bert.” Meanwhile, Yamyam humorously likened himself to Lee Min Ho, while seeing Empoy as a local inspiration.

“This rom-com is definitely different from action,” Aiana said. “I tend to be more reserved, so I needed a lot of guidance from Elcid. But I’m a big fan of romantic comedies, and I think I can show more of myself in this genre.”

Yamyam shared that “Beauty and Bert” will be his first Bisaya film, as well as his first time playing a lead role.

“I used to be a side character in Manila, but this time, I’m the lead,” he said. He also noted the difference between reality TV and acting in a movie. “After PBB, we got to rest for a week before being matched with roles where we fit best. For me, it was comedy, while my other housemates were suited for drama or other genres.” Yamyam expressed his excitement for this new opportunity.

Goals

The production is moving quickly, aiming for a December release ahead of the Metro Manila Film Festival. Elcid shared that Bisayaflix tackled drama in February (“Sugdan na Ang Sakit”), action in July (“Aset”) and is now ready to wrap up the year with a rom-com.

“The goal is to release the film nationwide. We’ll observe its performance in the first week to decide how many cinemas nationwide, but 100 percent, the movie will be available on the Bisayaflix app,” he added.

Bisayaflix app is dedicated to celebrating Bisaya entertainment, from culture to creativity. Elcid is passionate about spotlighting regional talent and turning dreams into reality, aiming to bring unique stories and the amazing people behind them into the limelight. S