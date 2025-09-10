Bitcoin: Is it hitting all-time highs again?

Bitcoin (BTC) has once again become a topic of widespread discussion after its price reached a new all-time high in August. Just weeks ago, on Aug. 11, 2025, BTC shattered records by soaring above $124,000, marking a new all-time high.

While the value of digital assets can be highly volatile, this recent milestone has drawn attention from both the public and institutional sectors.

Introduced in 2009, Bitcoin pioneered the concept of a decentralized, permissionless digital currency. It distinguishes itself from conventional state or bank-issued money by being administered by a worldwide computer network.

This network’s security relies on complex cryptographic processes that authenticate transactions and protect against fraudulent actions, thereby facilitating direct transactions between users without the need for an intermediary. But why did Bitcoin become the undisputed champion of cryptocurrencies, the first one to stick the landing?

In a world dominated by banks and bureaucrats, Bitcoin burst onto the scene in 2009. It’s the first truly decentralized and permissionless currency – no governments printed it, no corporations fully control all supply and no individuals playing puppet master. No, this BTC is managed by pure, unbreakable code zipping across thousands of computers/miners worldwide.

The Bitcoin network is a global fortress guarded by mind-bending mathematical wizardry and protected by hundreds of thousands of individuals and entities.

Several elements seem to be driving the recent price increase. These include a rise in demand from large institutions, considerable funds flowing into new exchange-traded funds, and a wider public interest in digital assets. Experts are now observing the market closely to predict if this upward momentum will be sustained.

These clever calculations provide security, preventing double-spending and ensuring transactions are honest and valid. There are no middlemen or red tape – just you and your digital currency, which is changing the way we think about money forever.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas advises caution on crypto, regulating virtual asset service providers to protect consumers and prevent financial crime. Bitcoin is classified as a regulated virtual commodity, not legal tender within the country.

In the next article, let’s figure out how to benefit from this innovation, even if you don’t own Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin saga is just heating up.