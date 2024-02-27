Bite-sized bliss: Buns Burger Bombs brings on the flavor

Despite their size, these affordable mini burgers deliver a punch, exceeding expectations and satisfying discerning palates. Ramon, the brains behind the operation, shares his inspiration, drawing from childhood memories of ‘90s “bulilit burgers” and a passion for experimenting with flavors and textures.

Buns Burger Bombs goes beyond reinventing the familiar; it’s about creating flavor explosions at a friendly price point accessible to everyone, especially young professionals, students and employees. The mini burgers, or “flavor bombs,” feature a series of exciting fillings perfectly paired with sauces, all nestled inside a soft, fluffy bun. Each bite promises a party in your mouth, leaving you craving more.

The Original Series offers a symphony of taste with two enticing options: Chicken Teriyaki, a tender chicken infused with a savory blend of garlic and soy sauce, drizzled with sweet and tangy teriyaki sauce; and Korean Pork Bulgogi, a mini-masterpiece with succulent pork, garlic, soy sauce, with that authentic bulgogi kick.

Its “Pitzger Series” (a portmanteau of Pizza and Burger), introduces its take on fusion. The Hawaiian flavor steals the spotlight, featuring juicy pork, tangy pineapple chunks, savory ham and cheesy mozzarella, all crowned with a sauce of milky cheddar cheese. Beef & Onion, another star of the series, integrates succulent beef, aromatic onions, garlic, mozzarella and a special milky cheddar cheese sauce.

Ramon’s personal connection to these flavors, reminiscent of his childhood, adds a heartfelt touch. While these four flavors mark the initial offerings, he plans to expand the menu to showcase his diverse culinary inspirations, aiming to offer 11-12 flavors in the future.

Buns Burger Bombs is located in Robinsons Galleria, Cebu City, and is open every day during mall hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ditch the ordinary and embark on a flavor adventure at Buns Burger Bombs. With its unique concept, playful spirit and flavor-packed mini wonders, it’s no surprise this Cebu gem is taking the city by storm.