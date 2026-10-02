Biz chambers split over proposed port tariff hike

CEBU business groups have raised concerns over a proposed 25 percent increase in domestic port and cargo-handling tariffs, with the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (CCCI) backing a staggered adjustment while the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) is calling for caution amid rising business costs.

CCCI supports the request of the Port of Cebu Association of Cargo Handling Operators, Inc. (PCACHOI) for a 25 percent increase, but proposed implementing it in two tranches — 10 percent in the fourth quarter of 2026 and 15 percent in the first quarter of 2027.

The chamber said higher labor, fuel, equipment and maintenance costs faced by cargo-handling operators need to be considered to ensure safe and reliable port services.

At the same time, CCCI said a one-time 25 percent increase could raise the cost of moving goods and put additional pressure on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and consumers.

MCCI, meanwhile, has expressed opposition to an increase at this time, citing the cumulative pressure of higher fuel and oil prices, wage increases and other operating costs.

The chamber said an additional increase in expenses would be difficult for businesses already facing weaker demand and rising costs.

“We don’t support any type of increase considering the fuel and oil crisis, the wage hike increase, plus the upcoming ‘super El Niño.’ These are keeping businesses down and any type of additional set of expenses would be quite heavy,” said MCCI president Barbara “Bambi” Gothong-Tan.

MCCI also noted that domestic cargo handling is critical to the movement of goods in an archipelagic economy, supporting inter-island freight, roll-on/roll-off shipping and distribution.

It said the proposed increase should be assessed carefully given its potential impact on business competitiveness, inflation and the overall cost of doing business.

Higher port and cargo-handling charges could feed into logistics costs for manufacturers, traders, distributors and retailers and eventually affect consumer prices, MCCI said.

The chamber also pointed to the Philippine economy’s 2.3 percent growth in the second quarter, saying the timing of a substantial tariff adjustment warrants closer scrutiny.

MCCI said it wants to review the proposal’s justification, cost structure and projected impact on businesses and consumers before taking a final position.

CCCI, meanwhile, called on the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) and PCACHOI to provide adequate advance notice before each tariff tranche takes effect and publish the approved schedule.

It also urged the parties to consider transitional measures for MSMEs, including a grace period for cargo already booked or contracted.

The chamber called for greater transparency on the basis of the adjustment and the service, safety and efficiency improvements expected in return.

It also wants the impact of the first tranche monitored and affected stakeholders consulted before the second tranche takes effect.

CCCI further asked authorities to clarify how the adjusted tariffs would interact with other CPA charges, particularly those applicable to private ports.

The differing positions reflect the business community’s concern over balancing the financial viability of cargo-handling operations with the need to contain logistics costs.

CCCI said a staggered adjustment would give businesses more time to adapt, while MCCI is seeking a closer assessment of the proposed increase and its broader economic impact. / KOC