Biz community takes stand against systemic corruption

CEBU’S business community has launched a unified campaign against corruption, with multiple organizations raising concerns about its impact on fair competition and economic growth. The movement comes amid growing scrutiny of infrastructure projects and calls for stronger accountability measures.

On Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and members of the broader Cebu business community declared their unified stance against corruption, emphasizing that the systemic problem continues to distort fair competition, discourage investment and burden compliant businesses.

“Corruption has become systemic, and addressing it requires systemic reform,” the business leaders stated. “It is not enough to punish the corrupt; we must transform the systems that allow corruption to persist.”

The chamber called on government to strengthen accountability mechanisms and introduce more transparent processes that protect ethical businesses and level the playing field. Business leaders pledged to uphold strict ethical standards in their own operations while promoting a culture of integrity.

Faith-based organization demands justice

Adding to the chorus of voices, the Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals (BCBP) issued a powerful statement on the same day, expressing indignation against what it calls “massive corruption” in the nation’s flood control and infrastructure projects.

“The BCBP will never tolerate these unchristian acts, corruption in the highest degree and dishonesty of the people in government who are supposed to protect the interest of the public,” stated BCBP national president Ani Serra.

The faith-based organization argued that honesty is not just a moral requirement but a practical necessity for the country’s progress, noting that an honest government restores public trust, reduces corruption, and promotes economic growth by attracting investors.

The BCBP called for specific anti-corruption measures including:

Strict enforcement of anti-corruption laws

Lifestyle checks and full transparency of government officials’ SALNs (Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth)

Protection for whistleblowers

Civic education for voters

Digital governance to reduce human discretion

Infrastructure Projects Under Scrutiny

The corruption concerns have particular relevance to ongoing infrastructure developments in Cebu. During a panel on infrastructure and tourism at the Philippine Economic Briefing on Thursday, Sept. 18, Cebu business leaders pressed the National Government to deploy independent inspectors from the police, military and banking sector to verify compliance of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects before funds are released.

The concern drew reaction from panel participants, who noted that infrastructure programs, while welcomed for their potential to boost connectivity and jobs, often suffer from cost overruns, delays and quality issues linked to corruption.

DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil Sadain responded that the agency has monitoring mechanisms in place and works with partners such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) and the World Bank. He pointed to flagship projects lined up for Cebu, including the Mandaue-Mactan Bridge with a coastal connector and flood-control master plans for the Visayas.

Major infrastructure pipeline for Cebu

Cebu is included in the Marcos administration’s “Build Better More” program, which encompasses 207 Infrastructure Flagship Projects nationwide. For the province, the pipeline includes the proposed Mandaue-Mactan Bridge with a coastal connector, along with river basin master plans studies for Visayas islands to address flooding.

Other DPHW priorities are the Panay-Guimaras-Negros Bridge and a second San Juanico Bridge in the Visayas region.

Government response and economic impact

Government officials defended the administration’s development blueprint during the panel discussions. Department of Tourism Assistant Secretary Charlene Zabala-Batin noted that tourism contributed 8.9 percent to GDP (gross domestic product) in 2024, with Cebu gaining ground as a global beach and wedding destination.

Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary Edwin Santiago highlighted that the Accelerated and Reformed Right-of-Way Act will speed up land acquisition for major projects, while PPP (public-private partnership) Center Deputy Executive Director Eleazar Ricote emphasized that the enacted PPP Code streamlines approvals and allows local government units to pursue projects directly.

A call for partnership

The Cebu business community has positioned itself as a partner in the fight against corruption, stating they are “ready to be a partner in this journey by advocating for anti-corruption measures, supporting governance initiatives and working with civil society to build a more honest future.”

This movement aligns Cebu’s private sector with nationwide calls for stronger anti-corruption measures as businesses seek to ensure that economic growth remains fair, inclusive, and sustainable. The unified stance reflects growing recognition that addressing corruption requires collaborative effort between government, private sector and civil society to transform systems and promote transparency in public and private institutions. / KOC, EHP, CDF