Biz groups press Marcos to certify Konektadong Pinoy bill as urgent

MAJOR Philippine and international business groups are urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to stamp as a priority bill the Konektadong Pinoy Act, a legislative measure that seeks to expand and improve Internet service in the country by encouraging more investment in broadband infrastructure, especially in the countryside.

The 23 organizations—composed of domestic business organizations, joint foreign chambers, industry associations and civil society associations—made the appeal in a recent joint statement to the President, asking him to prioritize and certify as urgent the passage of the Konektadong Pinoy Act, also known as the Open Access in Data Transmission Act.

The Konektadong Pinoy Act was filed last May as Senate Bill (SB) 2699, entitled “An Act Establishing a Comprehensive and Inclusive Data Transmission and Connectivity Framework for the Philippines,” and awaits first reading.

The joint statement said the groups issued the call because “we recognize the critical need to advance the nation’s broadband infrastructure so that all Filipinos can enjoy the benefits of digitalization.”

The fact that Open Access is included in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 “highlights its importance in achieving the President’s digitalization goals for the country,” it continued.

“We, the signatories, believe that the proposed Open Access in Data Transmission Act is the key to unlocking the potential of a more digitally inclusive, economically vibrant, and prosperous country. We therefore urge the President to champion the bill that will transform the Philippines into a truly #BayangDigital,” said the statement.

The legislation is seen to encourage higher investment in broadband infrastructure by enabling a simpler registration and qualification process for Internet service providers and by allowing providers to build networks faster and more efficiently through promoting infrastructure sharing and streamlining of the permitting process.

Moreover, SB 2699 is seen to widen access to the radio spectrum for wireless Internet by making this resource available to more providers, especially in rural areas.

Signatories

The joint statement was signed by the leaders of the Alliance of Tech Innovators for the Nation; American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines; Analytics & Artificial Intelligence Association of the Philippines; Asia Open RAN Academy; Association for Progressive Communications; Better Internet PH; Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines; Democracy.Net.PH; Employers Confederation of the Philippines; European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines; Fintech Alliance.PH; Foundation for Media Alternatives; Global Digital Inclusion Partnership; Institute for Social Entrepreneurship in Asia; Internet Society; Internet Society-Philippines Chapter; Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines; Korean Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines; National ICT Confederation of the Philippines; Philippine Association of Multinational Companies Regional Headquarters Inc.; Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association, Inc.; Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc.

The business groups also shared that the Open Access bill has garnered strong support from various sectors. The current House of Representatives had already passed the bill on third reading in December 2022, while Senate President Francis Escudero recently stated that the Open Access Act was among the priority measures of the 19th Congress.

In addition, the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council in its September 2023 and June 2024 meetings recognized the proposed policy as a priority measure.

The Financial Inclusion Steering Committee has also expressed continued support for the Open Access bill, saying it will enhance Internet access for the unbanked populace in remote areas and promote broad-based access to digital financial services.

The National Economic and Development Authority, meanwhile, advocates the passage of the Open Access bill because it will “lead to increased efficiency, reduced costs and improved service quality.”

Also supportive is the World Bank, which has noted that the bill presents “a viable, promising opportunity to reform the Philippines’ decades-old policy frameworks, thereby adapting to technology and business model changes in the broadband value chain.”

State-run think tank Philippine Institute for Development Studies in recent studies also observed how the enactment of the Open Access bill would allow the entry of more firms into the Internet service industry, boosting digital connectivity and helping address the digital infrastructure gap. / PHILEXPORT NEWS AND FEATURES