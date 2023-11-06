Biz owners urged: Install CCTV to ensure security

TO ENSURE security in every large- and small-scale establishments, the Cebu City Council asked the Business Permit and Licensing Office to encourage business owners to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in their business premises.

This came following the robbery of a coffee shop along Salinas Drive in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

In a proposed resolution, Councilor Rey Gealon, chairman of the committee on laws, said the installation of CCTV in business establishments is important to prevent the commission of crimes.

“With the resurgence of theft and robbery incidents in and around the city, there is a need to reinvigorate our call for vigilance and pro-activism among our constituency,” Gealon said.

“It brings to mind the installation of operational CCTVs with memory storage, not damaged or deteriorated, especially in business establishments which are prone targets of these crimes,” he added.

The three men who robbed the coffee shop were arrested after a CCTV footage of the incident went viral online.

“The CCTV footage was necessary and crucial in identifying the culprits and eventually solving the case leading to its successful prosecution,” Gealon said.