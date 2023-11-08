Biz owners urged to install CCTV for enhanced security

TO ENSURE security in large- and small-scale commercial establishments, the Cebu City Council has requested the Business Permit and Licensing Office to encourage entrepreneurs to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in their business premises.

This was the proposal of City Councilor Rey Gealon after employees of a coffee shop along Salinas Drive in Barangay Lahug were robbed by three men on Oct. 30, 2023.

The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, leading to the identification of the suspects. Police arrested two of the suspects, Cyrus John Rallos and Arvin Benedict Malolot. The third suspect, Jiovanie Lagahit, later surrendered.

Gealon said in his resolution that installing CCTV cameras in business establishments is vital in deterring criminal activities.

The resolution was approved by the City Council on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

“With the resurgence of theft and robbery incidents in and around the city, there is a need to reinvigorate our call for vigilance and pro-activism among our constituency,” said Gealon, chairman of the committee on laws.

“It brings to mind the installation of operational CCTVs with memory storage, not damaged or deteriorated, especially in business establishments which are prone targets of these crimes,” he added.

Gealon said the CCTV footage was “crucial in identifying the culprits and solving the case,” and it can help in the prosecution of the suspects.