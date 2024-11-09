BJMP admin building set for completion in March

THE new administrative building for the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Dungguan, Barangay Basak, Mandaue City is slated for completion in March 2025.

Implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways, construction began in July 2024 yet.

According to Mandaue City Jail Warden John Conrad Marcelino Basilio, the project has a budget allocation of approximately P17.8 million.

He told SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Nov. 7, that the new building will serve as a centralized and secure location for storing crucial records and documents. These include the carpeta (institutional records) of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), administrative files and other vital documents that are essential for jail operations and PDL management.

Basilio said that the administrative building will not only safeguard records but also improve the operational efficiency of the jail facility by centralizing administrative functions, thereby ensuring a more streamlined and organized approach to record-keeping and facility management.

Once completed, the new administrative building will provide a safe and organized space for BJMP staff and contribute to better service delivery for the city jail, he said.

“This new building will be a huge help once it’s completed, allowing us to better focus on the security of our facility,” he added.

The administrative building will enable officers to concentrate more effectively on operational security by providing a secure location for essential records and administrative functions, a critical need given recent confiscations of contraband items.

Basilio said that during family visits to PDLs, BJMP officers have confiscated cell phones, tobacco and illegal drugs smuggled into the facility.

He said an investigation is ongoing to identify the individuals involved in the seizure of eight sachets of shabu weighing 0.3599 grams last Nov. 7.

He said smuggling of contraband items remains a challenge, but the BJMP has no plans to suspend visitation or “dalaw” for PDLs, as they recognize the importance of these visits in maintaining the mental well-being of detainees.

The current administrative office is undersized, lacking the space necessary to meet the jail’s needs.

This issue is compounded by severe overcrowding in the facility, which currently houses 1,531 PDLs representing a congestion rate of 400 percent.

The jail’s 28 cells, originally designed to hold far fewer individuals, now hold between 60 to 65 PDLs per cell.

Basilio, who assumed his role as jail superintendent in September, expressed his concern over these conditions and hopes the new administrative building will help address some of the operational challenges the facility faces. / CAV