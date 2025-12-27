BJMP Mandaue female dorm to move to new facility by February 2026

THE female dormitory of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Mandaue City is expected to transfer to a new facility by February 2026, as the construction of its administration building nears completion, according to Senior Inspector Roselle Paracale.

Paracale said the administration building is already 90 percent complete structurally, while overall completion stands at 85 percent, including fixtures, furniture, and other essential installations.

She explained that the BJMP initially targeted the transfer as early as January 2026 but adjustments had to be made due to unforeseen delays.

“Our original plan was to transfer in January, but the earthquake and the recent typhoon caused delays in construction,” Paracale said.

“Given the situation, the most realistic target for the transfer is February 2026, within the first quarter of the year.”

The transfer is considered urgent, especially for the female Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) currently housed at the old facility in Barangay Looc, which Paracale described as highly vulnerable to flooding.

“We are still in Looc, and that is why I am really pushing for the transfer,” she said.

“The area easily floods. During the last typhoon, floodwaters entered the facility, making the conditions very difficult for both the personnel and the PDLs.”

Paracale expressed gratitude to the Mandaue City local government for prioritizing flood mitigation in the new female dormitory.

She said a two-meter embankment was constructed specifically for the female facility, preventing floodwaters from entering during heavy rains or high tide.

“We are thankful to the Mandaue City LGU because the female dormitory was given priority in the embankment project,” she said.

“With the embankment in place, water will no longer rise inside the facility even during heavy rain or high tide.”

Currently, the female jail has only four cells, housing a total of 112 female PDLs. Paracale acknowledged the support of Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, particularly for the construction of the administration building, which will significantly improve jail operations.

“We are very thankful to Congresswoman Emmarie ‘Lolypop’ Ouano-Dizon because we now have an administration building,” Paracale said.

“Once the offices are fully operational, all jail services will run smoothly and without delay.”

She explained that while the cells for the PDLs are already ready, the BJMP is waiting for the completion of the administration building before fully transferring to the new site, as offices are essential to daily jail operations.

Paracale also painted a grim picture of the conditions in the old facility, describing constant water leaks due to the building’s deteriorated structure.

“The old building is already worn down,” she said.

“Every day, water drips inside the jail because the ground absorbs water, and even when it is hot, the rainwater continues to seep through.”

Due to recurring backflow during high tide, Paracale said she had no choice but to condemn the restrooms in four dormitories at the old facility to prevent flooding inside the sleeping areas.

“The toilets would backflow during high tide, even when they were not in use,” she said.

“To avoid flooding in the dorms, I ordered the restrooms condemned. As a result, 112 female PDLs are sharing only one functioning restroom.”

Paracale described the situation as deeply concerning and emphasized the need for immediate transfer to ensure humane living conditions for the detainees.

“It is really heartbreaking for the PDLs,” she said.

"Their situation in the old facility is very difficult.”

Paracale said the new BJMP facility in Mandaue City offers a much better environment, with spacious and well-designed structures.

She added that the area also includes a greenhouse and an organic vegetable garden, donated by the Department of Agriculture, to support rehabilitation and livelihood programs for PDLs.

“The new facility is far better,” she said.

“It is spacious, flood-free, and designed to provide a healthier and more humane environment for the PDLs.”

Once the administration building is completed, Paracale said the BJMP is ready to proceed with the long-awaited transfer, marking a significant improvement in jail conditions for female detainees in Mandaue City. (ABC)