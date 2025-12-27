BJMP to move female jail by February

THE female dormitory of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Mandaue City is set to transfer to a new facility by February 2026.

Senior Insp. Roselle Paracale said the construction of the administration building is 90 percent complete structurally. Overall completion, including fixtures and furniture, stands at 85 percent.

Paracale said the BJMP initially targeted a January 2026 transfer, but unforeseen delays occurred.

“Our original plan was to transfer in January, but the earthquake and the recent typhoon caused delays in construction,” Paracale said. “Given the situation, the most realistic target for the transfer is February 2026, within the first quarter of the year.”

The transfer is urgent for female persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) currently housed in Barangay Looc. Paracale said the old facility is highly vulnerable to flooding.

She recalled that the old jail experienced severe flooding during typhoon Tino.

“We are still in Looc and that is why I am really pushing for the transfer,” she said. “The area easily floods. During the last typhoon, floodwaters entered the facility, making the conditions very difficult for both the personnel and the PDLs.”

Paracale thanked the Mandaue City Government for prioritizing flood mitigation at the new site.

She said a two-meter embankment was constructed for the female facility to prevent floodwaters from entering during heavy rains or high tide.

“We are thankful to the Mandaue City LGU because the female dormitory was given priority in the embankment project,” she said. “With the embankment in place, water will no longer rise inside the facility even during heavy rain or high tide.”

The current female jail has only four cells for 112 PDLs.

Paracale acknowledged the support of Rep. Emmarie Ouano-Dizon for the construction of the administration building. She said once the offices are fully operational, all jail services will run smoothly and without delay.

She said the cells are ready, but the BJMP is waiting for the administration building to be finished before moving.

Paracale described the old facility as a worn-down structure with constant water leaks.

“The old building is already worn down,” she said. “Every day, water drips inside the jail because the ground absorbs water and even when it is hot, the rainwater continues to seep through.”

Due to backflow during high tide, Paracale condemned the restrooms in four dormitories at the old site.

“The toilets would backflow during high tide, even when they were not in use,” she said. “To avoid flooding in the dorms, I ordered the restrooms condemned. As a result, 112 female PDLs are sharing only one functioning restroom.”

Paracale said the situation is concerning and the transfer is necessary to ensure humane conditions.

“It is really heartbreaking for the PDLs,” she said. “Their situation in the old facility is very difficult.”

The new BJMP facility offers a better environment with spacious structures. It includes a greenhouse and an organic vegetable garden donated by the Department of Agriculture for rehabilitation programs.

“The new facility is far better,” she said. “It is spacious, flood-free and designed to provide a healthier and more humane environment for the PDLs.” / ABC