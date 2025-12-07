Bjorn Morta named grand champion of ‘Tanghalan ng Kampeon’

Bjorn Morta of Quezon City was crowned the grand champion of “Tanghalan ng Kampeon” on Dec. 4, 2025, capping a standout run on the GMA Network noontime show “Tiktoclock.”

The young R&B singer emerged as the best among six grand finalists, earning a P500,000 cash prize and an entertainment showcase. Baron Angeles finished as runner-up. Other finalists included Julius Cawaling, Kimberly Baluzo, Shane Luzentales and Japan-based contender Nicole Shigematsu.

Judges for the finale were singer Jessica Villarubin, vocalist Darryl Ong and OPM hitmaker Renz Verano, who praised the finalists for their vocal range, stage presence and emotional delivery.

Morta’s win adds to the growing roster of young performers breaking through local television competitions, signaling another fresh voice entering the OPM scene. / TRC