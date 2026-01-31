Black Bears plan to bring Howard in PBA stint

VETERAN bigman Dwight Howard might play in the Philippines for the Macau Black Bears in the Philippines Basketball Association (PBA) if things go out on plan.

Black Bears previously expressed their intent to join the PBA as a guest team for the Commissioner’s Cup in the league’s 50th season.

It’s reported that the team will get the service of Howard, who played 18 seasons in the NBA after being drafted in 2004 by the Orlando Magic.

The charismatic big man also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

After Howard’s NBA career ended in 2022, he played for the Taoyuan Leopards in the Taiwan Professional Basketball League in the same year. / RSC