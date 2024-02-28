Black to lead SBP combine for elite players in Cebu

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) will be staging a combine and basketball camp for players ages 16 and under on March 8 and 9.

The SBP’s newly appointed regional director, Popoy Navarro, announced the upcoming activities. Overseeing these will be many-time champion head coach, Norman Black, who is the SBP’s head for grassroots and talent identification. Black is an 11-time PBA champion coach, winning title for San Miguel, Sta. Lucia and Talk ‘N Text.

He was also the head coach of the Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles, winning five straight titles in the UAAP from 2008 to 2012.

The Under-16 Elite Grassroots Combine and Camp is a by-invite-only camp for the top 16 and under players in Cebu. Both female and male players are invited to the camp.

Meanwhile, the grassroots kids clinic is a free basketball camp for players ages 10 to 12. This will be done in partnership with the City of Talisay under the leadership of Mayor and sportsman Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. It will start at 8 a.m. at the Poblacion Gym.

There will also be a free coaches clinic and seminar, which will be on March 9, from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. / JNP