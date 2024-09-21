Blacklist stays alive in MPL PH Season 14

BLACKLIST International scored the biggest upset so far in the MPL Philippines Season 14 after shocking reigning world champion Falcons AP Bren with a 2-0 sweep at the Green Sun Hotel Ballroom in Makati Friday night, Sept. 20, 2024.

The stunning development did not just keep Blacklist in contention but also helped create a wild chase for the second seed in the postseason, all the more after Aurora’s victory against defending national champion Team Liquid Philippines.

As in their first-round meeting, Aurora swept Team Liquid PH behind solid support from Renejay Bacarse, who dished out 15 assists as Mathilda in Game 1, and a 2-0-14 stat line in Game 2 as Rafaela.

Earlier in the night, Salic Imam’s Faramis took over for Blacklist as he and the rest of the team caught Falcons AP Bren on an off night and dealt them the sweep.

Blacklist moved up to 2-8, two games behind RSG Philippines (3-5) for the sixth and last playoff spot.

Both teams will face off on Saturday, Sept. 21, in a match that could eventually set the tone in the race for the sixth seed.

On the other hand, Aurora moved up to 6-4 as its deficit against Falcons AP Bren, which fell to 7-3, was chopped to one full match in the race for the second seed, which means a first-round bye in the postseason.

Team Liquid PH, in an uncommon situation for a defending league champion, fell to 4-5, just a half-game ahead of RSG PH for fifth place. / PNA