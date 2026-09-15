Blackouts force MCWD to deploy water tankers

Power outages cut daily water output

The power supply instability has reduced MCWD’s water production by approximately 22,000 cubic meters per day. Because elevated communities rely heavily on electrical pumps to move water uphill, any loss of power directly interrupts service to these high-altitude areas.

The disruption impacts MCWD’s broader system, affecting all 149 of its wells and 15 bulk water suppliers. While some facilities are equipped with back-up generators, others stop operating the moment electricity drops.

MCWD board chairman Ruben Almendras noted that the severity of the impact in any given neighborhood depends heavily on standby generator availability.

“Some of our wells have standby generators but not all. Some of our bulk water suppliers do not also have standby generators,” Almendras said.

Impact on consumers and recovery timeline

For consumers, the power outages translate into reduced pressure or brief losses of tap water. MCWD cautioned that even after electricity is restored, water pressure takes time to rebuild across the pipeline network and will not immediately return to normal levels.

Despite the reduction in production, utility officials maintain that the localized disruptions will not escalate into a citywide crisis.

“We are already addressing the issues, so there will be no widespread water interruption,” Almendras said, adding that the district was informed rotational brownouts are expected to end by Sept. 21.

The immediate power disruptions highlight how dependent local water distribution is on grid stability, coming just as MCWD prepares for the effects of El Niño. The expected dry spell threatens to dry up or severely reduce production at the Buhisan and Jaclupan facilities, which currently produce a combined 30,000 cubic meters per day — accounting for about 10 percent of MCWD’s total supply. During El Niño, their combined output is projected to drop by 18,000 cubic meters per day.

To offset potential climate-related losses, MCWD plans to bring an additional 20,000 cubic meters per day online by December through eight new groundwater wells and expanded volume from bulk water suppliers. For now, the district continues relying on mobile tankers, available generators, and line diversions to keep water moving while waiting for the power grid to stabilize. / CAV