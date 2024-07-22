Blackpink announces comeback in 2025

BLACKPINK is set to make a comeback in your area!

YG Entertainment Producer and Founder Yang Hyun-Suk announced on Sunday, July 21, 2024, that the K-pop girl group will take center stage with a world tour and new music next year.

The highly anticipated K-pop group crossed the globe with their Born Pink World Tour from October 2022 to September 2023, setting a record for the largest concert attendance in K-pop girl group history.

In addition to their upcoming comeback, Blackpink will also release their 8th-anniversary film with limited global screenings on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

YG Entertainment confirmed that the group renewed their group contract as Blackpink on December 6, 2023, but did not renew their individual contracts.

Jennie was the first Blackpink member to launch her own agency, ODD ATELIER (OA), in November 2023.

In February 2024, Jisoo and Lisa established their own companies, Blissoo and LLOUD, as independent agencies.

Rosé was the last member to confirm her individual contract, signing with THE BLACK LABEL, an associate company of YG Entertainment.

Yang Hyun-Suk said that while there are no specific plans for next year yet, Blackpink, along with a few YG artists, will be active with concert comebacks.

Among the anticipated artists making their return will be the legendary girl group 2NE1, who will have a reunion concert in early October 2024 in Seoul and continue into the following year, as well as the boy group Treasure and the rookie artist BabyMonster. (Juvffe Almendras, UP Cebu Intern)