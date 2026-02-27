BLACKPINK releases music video for ‘GO’

K-POP supergroup BLACKPINK released the music video for its new track “GO” on February 27, 2026, via its official YouTube channel.

The video features members Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo in a visual landscape blending space-age, industrial and post-apocalyptic elements — a stylized interpretation of the phrase “out of this world.”

The 3-minute, 21-second track incorporates lush electronica and a soaring, festival-ready EDM drop built around punchy synth hooks. Its bridge shifts into a ballad-like section before returning to a high-impact instrumental that builds into a chant-driven outro.