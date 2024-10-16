Blazers clobber Chiefs to keep NCAA lead

MANILA – College of St. Benilde outclassed Arellano University, 100-77, to fortify its hold of the top spot in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Season 100 men’s basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

Gab Cometa scored a career-high 23 points, including three triples, to lead the Blazers to their ninth win in 11 outings.

Justine Sanchez chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and one steal, while Allen Liwag had 12 points, six rebounds, and five assists for CSB, which posted its biggest lead at 88-54.

Jhomel Ancheta added eight points, five assists, three rebounds, and a steal, while Ian Torres, who also delivered eight points, had three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.

“We made sure we took care of the ball and defended well. Gab Cometa and Justine Sanchez were great. It was a pretty good game for us,” CSB coach Charles Tiu said after the match.

Troy Valencia finished with 25 points, highlighted by three triples, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block for Arellano, which pulled off a 73-71 win over CSB last Oct. 4.

Jeadan Ongotan had 15 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks, while Ernest Geronimo contributed 10 points and three rebounds as the Chiefs absorbed their eighth loss against three wins.

Mapua is in second place at 8-3, followed by San Beda University at 7-4.

Letran and Lyceum of the Philippines are tied for fourth at 6-5, while Emilio Aguinaldo College and University of Perpetual Help are in joint fifth at 5-6. / PNA