‘BLEACH: TYBW’ part 4 unveils trailer, release window

“BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Final Part – The Calamity” has released a new trailer ahead of its highly anticipated summer debut. The final installment of the four-part anime adaptation is scheduled for a special U.S. theatrical run from June 25 to June 29, 2026, before it begins broadcasting on Japanese television in July.

Produced by Studio Pierrot under its PIERROT FILMS label, “BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War” adapts the final arc of Tite Kubo’s manga series. The anime is currently available for streaming internationally on streaming platforms.

Series creator Tite Kubo confirmed that the final season will incorporate a significant amount of new anime-original material, expanding on the manga’s original final battles and resolutions. / BKA