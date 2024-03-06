'Blessed Bosconians' hope to extend run

AFTER dominating the Sinclaire Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) Under 19 qualifiers, the Don Bosco Technological Center is hoping to extend its impressive run not only in the next stage of the Philippine Football Federation organized competition but in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association as well.

“I’m always proud of the team performance, since the W[in] last year, to the Cesafi, to the Cebu City Olympics. Every year, I feel blessed with the team’s achievements,” said coach Glen Ramos.

After winning the three crowns, DBTC continued its impressive run in the Sinclaire CVFA U19 qualifiers, winning all six games and scoring 42 goals while conceding none.

That healthy Plus 42 goal difference could have been higher as the team’s last two matches were automatic 3-0 wins due to forfeits by Don Bosco Boys Home and Scolares.

So dominant were the Bosconians that the second best team in the tournament, the Cebu Football Club Academy received a sound 8-0 beating from them.

The individual awards also reflected their dominance with four DBTC players winning four of the five awards

Glendale Jesus Bontuyan won the best goalkeeper award after anchoring a defense that didn’t concede a single goal, while Nathan Khail Lingatong won the best midfielder award.

Carsten Pumareja orchestrated a DBTC offense that tallied 38 goals in four matches to win the best midfielder award, while Joseph Kyne Garces had 11 goals in four matches to win the best striker and the player of the tournament award.

It could have been more but DBTC’s last two matches were automatic 2-0 wins due to forfeits.

On the other hand, Cebu Football Club Academy’s prolific striker Charles Cliff Ventura bagged the Golden Boot award after tallying 13 goals in five games.

With the qualifiers over, coach Ramos is now looking at the regional eliminations of the U19 and is looking at adding quality players if possible.

“We are still evaluating and it will depend on the availability of the selected players, whether they will be released,” said Ramos.

However, Ramos said it won’t be just skills they will be evaluating.

“The plan is to select good players with Cebuano hearts, good attitude and discipline on and off the field,” said Ramos. / ML