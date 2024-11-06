Blind PH athlete shines in Greece

TWENTY-YEAR-OLD blind athlete Andrea Estrella made history at the recently-concluded Spartan Trifecta World Championships in Greece.

Estrella became the first blind female athlete to conquer the Spartan Trifecta, which consisted of three different distances and obstacles raced over three days, and emerged as the silver medalist in the Female Para category.

Estrella and her coach-guide Ron Alcantara clocked 10 hours, 29 minutes, and 14 seconds in the race that featured the 5km Spartan Sprint with 20 obstacles on the first day, the 10km Spartan Super with 25 obstacles on Day 2, and the Spartan Beast, a 21km event with 30 obstacles that included walls, bucket carry, balance beam, and monkey bars.

Tamara Jansen of the Netherlands bagged the gold in 7 hours, 53 mins, and 27 seconds, while American Jo Hammons took the bronze with a clocking of 15:48:19.

Estrella, whose participation is supported by the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation, told RP2 Sports that she is overwhelmed with her silver-medal win which proved that disability is not a hindrance to what a person can do and that obstacles are part of life to be crossed and conquered.

Estrella, who hails from Quezon City, is a college student taking up Bachelor of Elementary Education, Major in Special Education.

Four other Pinoy Para OCR athletes also finished the race and had respectable finishes. Calib Sim Jr. placed 4th, Renson Embradura was 5th, Mark Joseph Casidsid was 6th, and Kent Tumangan ended 7th among 11 male para competitors.

National Para Games

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Para Games returns with more than 900 athletes participating at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and PhilSports from Nov. 11 to 14, 2024.

Philippine Paralympic Committee and Philippine Sports Association for the Differently Abled president Mike Barredo said Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, the Games would feature nine sports – archery, athletics, badminton, boccia (precision ball sport), chess, powerlifting, swimming, table tennis, and wheelchair basketball.

“Our objective remains, which is to champion Para sports development and inclusion,” said Barredo, who was joined by PPC secretary general Goody Custodio and head coach Joel Deriada in the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Barredo said the Games were last held in Malolos, Bulacan in 2019 before it was shelved due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

"This is also the biggest opportunity for us to select players for the national Para team," Custodio said.