'Blood Moon' photographed from different places in Cebu

Juan Carlo de Vela — Canon 1Dx Mark 2, Canon | 400mm 2.8 with X2 extender equivalent to 800mm, Banilad, Mandaue City, Cebu
A little more than an hour, the world held its breath under a rare celestial ballet, the total lunar eclipse. On the night of Sept. 8, 2025, the Moon slipped into Earth’s shadow and emerged cloaked in a deep, bloody hue, earning its timeless name: the blood moon.

Centuries ago, people looked up at the same crimson orb and saw omens, warnings or messages from the gods. Today, our rituals have shifted, but the awe remains unchanged. Instead of reading prophecies, we chase photographs to capture the fleeting magic with sleepless eyes and restless cameras. Asia was blessed as the prime stage for this eclipse, and Cebu offered one of the clearest windows to the show.

Here, photographers turned rooftops, hillsides and coastlines into observatories, raising their lenses to immortalize the night when the Sun, Earth and Moon fell into perfect line. What they brought back is a gallery of glowing red orbs, mysterious and utterly mesmerizing.

Some photos featured in this article are composite, which means they are made by combining multiple images into a single frame. This technique allows photographers to capture different phases of the lunar eclipse, adjust exposure for better detail, or merge various perspectives to create a more striking and dynamic final image.

Check out their shots below:

Seth Nuñez — Canon 5D4 | EF 100–400mm lens (Sky view of Palalong and Poblacion, Barili, Cebu for different stages of the moon to create composite photography)
Kirby Bun-an — Double Exposure, Fujifilm X-T5 | 150-600mm, TOPS Cebu (Composite)
Reynan Opada — Nikon D750 | 70–200mm lens with 2x extender, Naga City, Cebu
Jayson Droña — Sony a6700 | Sigma 18–50mm, Danao City, Ceb
Rheyhenz Montebon — Canon RP | 70–200mm f/2.8 EF lens, Tisa, Cebu City
Jem Cañada — Fujifilm X-H2 | Fujinon 55–200mm, Minglanilla, Cebu
