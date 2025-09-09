'Blood Moon' photographed from different places in Cebu

A little more than an hour, the world held its breath under a rare celestial ballet, the total lunar eclipse. On the night of Sept. 8, 2025, the Moon slipped into Earth’s shadow and emerged cloaked in a deep, bloody hue, earning its timeless name: the blood moon.

Centuries ago, people looked up at the same crimson orb and saw omens, warnings or messages from the gods. Today, our rituals have shifted, but the awe remains unchanged. Instead of reading prophecies, we chase photographs to capture the fleeting magic with sleepless eyes and restless cameras. Asia was blessed as the prime stage for this eclipse, and Cebu offered one of the clearest windows to the show.

Here, photographers turned rooftops, hillsides and coastlines into observatories, raising their lenses to immortalize the night when the Sun, Earth and Moon fell into perfect line. What they brought back is a gallery of glowing red orbs, mysterious and utterly mesmerizing.

Some photos featured in this article are composite, which means they are made by combining multiple images into a single frame. This technique allows photographers to capture different phases of the lunar eclipse, adjust exposure for better detail, or merge various perspectives to create a more striking and dynamic final image.

Check out their shots below: