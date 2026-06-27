‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’ lead singer dies at 84

DAVID CLAYTON-THOMAS, the lead singer of Grammy-winning jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears, has died at the age of 84.

The British-Canadian musician passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto.

No cause of death was disclosed. However, Clayton-Thomas underwent heart surgery in 2010.

The band’s self-titled 1968 album sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and produced several Billboard Hot 100 hits, including “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy,” “And When I Die” and “Spinning Wheel.”

Clayton-Thomas and Blood, Sweat & Tears won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1970, beating nominees that included The Beatles and Johnny Cash. / TRC