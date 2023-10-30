‘Bloody’ BSKE in parts of Mindanao; 4 dead

BLOODSHED marred parts of Mindanao during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

A candidate for barangay captain was killed by his own brother, who is also running for the same post, in Butig, Lanao del Sur in the morning.

Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Director Col. Robert Daculan identified the victim as Madid Bao, a candidate in Barangay Poktan.

Daculan said Madid confronted his brother Jamael over his presence inside the voting precinct, which is a violation to poll rules since he is also a candidate.

Jamael sought the assistance of the police, telling them that Madid was armed.

Madid hit Jamael on his head using his pistol, while Jamael grabbed the service firearm of one of the responding policemen, resulting in a scuffle.

The pistol suddenly went off, hitting Madid on his chest.

Madid was rushed to the Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City where he was declared dead on arrival.

A shooting incident also happened in Bayabao Central School in Butig ahead of the opening of the polling centers.

Investigation and identification of the suspects are ongoing.

Two persons were killed, while four others were wounded in a shooting incident in Maguindanao del Norte an hour before the opening of polling precincts.

In a report from Police Regional Office (PRO) Bangsamoro Autonomous Region Director Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, the shooting happened around 6 a.m. in Barangay Bugawas in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

The two fatalities were identified, but not the four wounded. They were alleged supporters of a candidate for barangay chairman.

Police identified four suspects, namely Romar Abas and Keds Lidasan as the alleged gunmen and Michael Abas and Teng Kapaya as the lookouts.

Police are conducting a hot pursuit against them.

In a radio interview, Nobleza said it is highly possible the incident is election-related, noting that the victims were waiting to cast their votes.

Datu Odin Sinsuat Chief Lt. Col. Esmael Madin said voting at the Bugawas Elementary School was transferred to a nearby covered court due to the incident.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, several classrooms in Ruminimbang Elementary School in Barira, Maguindanao del Norte and Dalican Pilot Elementary School in Datu Odin Sinsuat, which were supposed to be used as polling places, were deliberately set on fire.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. said investigation on the incidents is ongoing.

Barangay Ruminimbang is categorized as an election area with grave concern.

As of Monday morning, the number of election-related violence rose to 31 in which 10 happened in the Bangsamoro region.

In Basilan Province, a voter was killed while another was wounded in a gun attack at a voting precinct.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. at the Badja Elementary School in Tipo-Tipo.

They identified the fatality as Nasri Uddin, while the wounded victim was not immediately identified. Investigation showed the victims were lining up to cast their votes when unidentified gunmen opened fire hitting them.

Police are conducting an in-depth probe to determine the identities of the gunmen.

Also in Basilan, tension erupted between supporters of candidates in polling centers of Barangays Sinulatan and Lahi-Lahi in Tuburan, according to Fr. Dave Procalla, regional coordinator of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and Maguindanao.

“Guns were fired in the air to sabotage election proceedings. Some voters fled the polling place out of fear. No civilian casualties nor injuries have been reported. Security by PNP/AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) has been augmented to secure the area and the BEIs (electoral boards). Gunfire can still be heard and if sustained, may lead to stoppage of election proceedings in the area,” Procalla said.

In Palawan, a group of men, allegedly supporters of candidates, forcibly entered two polling precincts in Barangay Princesa in Puerto Princesa City, while voting was ongoing Monday morning.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia said the incident happened at the Puerto Princesa Pilot Elementary School.

“A group of men entered the polling places and forcibly took and tore the ballots. The group was later arrested and detained. The EBs (electoral boards), who are all safe with the guidance of PES (provincial election supervisor) and EO (election officer), decided that all those who come to vote will be listed and after 3 p.m., ballot that were not used by the neighboring precincts will be used,” he said in Tagalog.

Garcia said the ballots that were torn apart by the group were unused, noting that the ballot boxes and filled up ballots were all intact.

He also noted that Puerto Princesa is under the “green category” of election hotspot, which means there is no history of political rivalry during the election or any election-related violence in the past.

“The Comelec is in full control. We have fixed it; it is settled and we will assure our compatriots in those two precincts in Puerto Princesa that you have until later to finish voting. As reported, the men were claiming that those who were allowed to vote in the precincts were not registered voters,” Garcia said in Tagalog.

In Lanao del Norte, a fistfight erupted among supporters of candidates in Nunungan before the voting started, the Philippine News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident in Barangay Tapon, Dumanjug, Cebu, after a video of armed men harassing a candidate circulated online. The video showed two men carrying guns despite the gun ban for the BSKE.

Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesman of the PRO 7, said one of the men was running for councilor.

Pelare said the case was an isolated incident, adding that the BSKE in Cebu was generally peaceful and safe.

Even the situation in South Poblacion and Magsico, the two towns in San Fernando that were placed under the yellow category, was peaceful.

The town’s election officer Renante Angcos said authorities did not report any untoward incident on Monday.

South Poblacion and Magsico were on the list of “areas of concern” that the Comelec released in the first week of October.

Those under the yellow category have a history of election-related incidents over the past two election cycles.

However, Angcos assured that the augmented police and security forces would continue to be vigilant to maintain peace and order not only in the two barangays but in the whole town. (TPM / SunStar Philippines / SunStar Zamboanga / SunStar Davao / RJM, EHP)