Blu girls back in worlds

THE Philippine Blu Girls’ dream of making it to the Olympics for the very first time received a major boost after they were awarded a wildcard slot in the 2026 WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup group stage.

The Philippines will mark its second consecutive appearance and ninth participation in the World Cup, replacing Uganda in the Lima, Peru leg as the African country failed to meet the Participation Agreement deadline.

It was actually a lucky break for the Blu Girls, who initially did not qualify for this year’s World Cup after narrowly missing the top three in the 2025 Women’s Softball Asia Cup. Their fourth-place finish only qualified them for the Asian Games.

The Worlds will serve as the first qualifier for the next Summer Games. The highest-placed team in the 2027 World Cup Finals in Australia will earn a spot in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The United States has already secured the first ticket as the host nation, while four more berths remain up for grabs through continental and final qualifying events over the next two years, completing the six-team

Olympic field.

It will be easier said than done for the world No. 13 Blu Girls, as reaching the Olympics will definitely be steep challenge. They must beat world no. 18 and host Peru, No. 1 Japan, No. 3 Puerto Rico, No. 12 Great Britain, and No. 16 Venezuela in the preliminaries from July 14 to 18.

The national batters must finish among the top two teams to advance to the final round.

This year’s World Cup will still use the same two-stage format, with the other group stages taking place in Czech Republic and the USA.

Australia, Canada, Cuba, Czechia, Italy, and Chinese Taipei will slug it out in Prague from June 16 to 20, while China, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, and USA will clash in Oklahoma City from Sept. 12 to 16.

/ SPORTS RADIO 918