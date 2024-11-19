Blue Eagles rule UAAP swimming tilt

MANILA – Rian Marco Tirol of Ateneo de Manila University clocked 29.12 seconds to rule the 50-meter breaststroke Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 swimming tournament at New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.

Teammate Rafael Isip secured the silver medal with a time of 29.41 seconds, while University of the Philippines’ Jalil Taguinod grabbed the bronze in 29.53.

It was the second gold medal for Tirol, who won the 4x50m medley relay with Ivo Nikolai Enot, Victoriano Tirol IV, and Nathan Sason on Sunday in 1:45.31, eclipsing the eight-year record of 1:46.91.

Rookie Miguel Barreto added one more gold for the Blue Eagles when he won the men’s 800m freestyle in 8:33.28.

La Salle’s Alexander Chu (8:38.94) took the silver medal, while Ateneo’s Juan Marco Daos (8:45.39) bagged the bronze.

Miguel’s elder brother, Rafael, ruled the men’s 100m freestyle in 52.84 seconds, while Mishka Sy won the women’s 200m Individual Medley (2:25.74).

Ateneo’s Samantha Coronel, Sofia Isip, Maiki Gonzaga, and Kirsten Manuel also triumphed in the women’s 4x50m medley relay with a time of 2:01.83. / PNA