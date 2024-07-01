‘Blue Man’ rescued from drainage

DISASTER personnel rescued Marvin Lamoso, also known as the “Blue Man,” after he was discovered trapped in a drainage system in Sitio Sudlon, Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City on Sunday morning, June 30, 2024.

Details regarding why he ended up inside the drainage system have yet to be identified.

Lamoso became famous on social media in March 2023 as a human statue painted in blue, standing under the scorching sun on a concrete on Colon St. in downtown Cebu City.

A team from the Bantay Mandaue-City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) rescued him after he had crawled approximately 800 meters deep in the drainage.

CDRRMO head Buddy Ybañez said their team responded promptly upon receiving a call from a concerned citizen.

Ybañez noted that Lamoso managed to crawl through about five manholes.

Lamoso has not disclosed the reason for entering the drainage system, leading authorities to suspect he may be suffering from a mental illness.

CDRRMO personnel, along with a member of the Mandaue City Fire Office, opened the drainage system and guided Lamoso out. He was then transported to Mandaue City Hospital for medical attention.

On Monday, July 1, City Councilor Jennifer del Mar, passed a resolution commending the disaster office, the BFP-Mandaue, and Maguikay Emergency Response Team for their swift response.

Del Mar also encouraged anyone suffering from mental illness or depression to seek help and visit the City Health Office for support and guidance.

Lamoso is from Salvacion Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City.

He received P30,000 in cash assistance from the Mandaue City Government and got job as a contractual employee, but reportedly left the position due to delays in salary payments. / CAV