Blue Mango Awards to highlight achievements across nine creative industry domains

ORGANIZERS of the Blue Mango Awards (BMA) announced that it is expanding its scope to recognize excellence across the nine creative industry domains defined by the Philippine Creative Industries Development.

These include music, film, performing arts, digital arts, architecture and fashion. The awards emphasize cross-sector themes, with categories like Excellence in Creative Production, Cultural Heritage, Social Impact and Sustainability in Design.

Launched on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, during the Bodega Design Caravan, the BMA is one of the highlights of SiKad-Cebu Culture Arts and Design Festival and Fiesta Haraya Bai.

Inspired by the mythical “Blue Mango,” the awards celebrate groundbreaking ideas and outstanding artistry that embody limitless creativity.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 7, at the Corte Garden in Ayala Central Bloc, IT Park, coinciding with the culmination of Philippine Creative Industries Month. The event promises to be a spectacular celebration of Cebu’s creative achievements and its global potential.

The BMA is supported by the Department of Trade and Industry 7, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing Cebu’s creative industries. By focusing on themes that resonate across sectors, the awards aim to inspire innovation, foster cross-industry partnerships, and position Cebu as a creative hub on both national and international stages.

In addition to the local recognition, BMA winners will gain opportunities for international acclaim. They will be nominated for prestigious design honors, including the Good Design Awards by the Design Center of the Philippines, the Golden Pin Awards in Taiwan and the Seoul Design Awards.

The BMA, named after the imaginary “Blue Mango” symbolizing creativity and imagination, honors exceptional innovation and artistry across diverse creative fields. Now a key component of SiKad-Cebu Culture Arts and Design Festival, the awards highlight Cebu’s role as a hub for world-class creativity and collaboration. / KOC