BlueRise Holdings Ent. Corp. marks a significant milestone with 3rd anniversary

President and chief operating officer Alex A. Mabaquiao Jr., and vice president of finance Carlito C. Jalapit, CPA graced the event alongside esteemed members of the board of directors. Medellin Vice Mayor Alfonso Lim honored the occasion with his presence, delivering a short but impactful message highlighting BlueRise’s contributions to the community and their ongoing projects in Medellin. Additionally, Randy Perez, the Sangguniang Bayan secretary also graced the occasion.

BlueRise took the opportunity to recognize and celebrate its top performers, including exemplary employees, agents, brokers/realty professionals, managers and working directors. This acknowledgment underscored the company’s appreciation for the hard work and dedication of those who contribute to BlueRise’s success.

As BlueRise enters its fourth year, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional service and driving meaningful impact in the industry. With a clear focus on performance, purpose, and perseverance, BlueRise looks forward to continuing its journey of growth and innovation guided by its core values and dedicated team.

The third anniversary celebration was a momentous occasion for BlueRise Holdings Ent. Corp., commemorating three years of resilience, growth and unwavering dedication. As the company looks ahead to the future, it remains inspired by its achievements and emboldened by the promise of what lies ahead. / PR