Blush Medical Group opens newest branch in Mandaue

During the launch, Edrial shared that every treatment offered at Blush Medical Group is backed by extensive training and research. "We went to seminars to make sure the treatments are safe and effective," he said, highlighting the clinic's dedication to providing evidence-based procedures performed using globally recognized technologies.

He added that the clinic's lineup was intentionally selected to meet the diverse needs of its clients. "We have a curated list of treatments to make you all beautiful," Edrial said, noting that Blush Medical Group aims to deliver personalized care rather than a one-size-fits-all approach to aesthetics.

One of the event's highlights was the introduction of Miracle Cell Therapy by Blush Medical Group, an innovative regenerative treatment that expands the clinic's growing portfolio of advanced wellness solutions. Blush Medical Group continues to invest in modern technologies that support not only aesthetic enhancement but also long-term skin health and rejuvenation.

With its third and newest branch at Mandani Bay, Blush Medical Group continues to strengthen its presence in Cebu while providing clients with access to cutting-edge treatments in a comfortable and professional environment. If you’re seeking preventive skincare, facial rejuvenation, body contouring, or hair restoration, you can expect personalized treatment plans tailored to your individual goals.

Blush Medical Group Prestige is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (SPONSORED CONTENT)