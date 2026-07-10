Blush Medical Group opens newest branch in Mandaue

Blush Medical Group officially opened its newest branch on the second floor of Mandani Bay in Mandaue City on July 8, 2026, marking another milestone in its mission to make advanced aesthetic and wellness treatments more accessible to Cebuanos.
The grand opening gathered family, friends, patients and invited guests for an afternoon of celebration, starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by the unveiling of the clinic's modern new space and an introduction to its offerings.
Owned by Doctor Carl Edrial and Rechelle Fate Quimada-Edrial, the new branch offers a carefully curated selection of non-invasive face and body treatments designed to address a wide range of beauty and wellness concerns. Among the services available are Ultherapy Prime, Density Radiofrequency, Hollywood Spectra, Tricopat, EXION Face and Body, Preime Dermafacial, Finexel, and other advanced procedures that promote skin rejuvenation, body contouring, hair restoration, and overall skin health.
During the launch, Edrial shared that every treatment offered at Blush Medical Group is backed by extensive training and research. "We went to seminars to make sure the treatments are safe and effective," he said, highlighting the clinic's dedication to providing evidence-based procedures performed using globally recognized technologies.
He added that the clinic's lineup was intentionally selected to meet the diverse needs of its clients. "We have a curated list of treatments to make you all beautiful," Edrial said, noting that Blush Medical Group aims to deliver personalized care rather than a one-size-fits-all approach to aesthetics.
One of the event's highlights was the introduction of Miracle Cell Therapy by Blush Medical Group, an innovative regenerative treatment that expands the clinic's growing portfolio of advanced wellness solutions. Blush Medical Group continues to invest in modern technologies that support not only aesthetic enhancement but also long-term skin health and rejuvenation.
With its third and newest branch at Mandani Bay, Blush Medical Group continues to strengthen its presence in Cebu while providing clients with access to cutting-edge treatments in a comfortable and professional environment. If you’re seeking preventive skincare, facial rejuvenation, body contouring, or hair restoration, you can expect personalized treatment plans tailored to your individual goals.
Blush Medical Group Prestige is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (SPONSORED CONTENT)