BoA ends 25-year partnership with SM Entertainment
(Photo from BoA/Instagram)
K-POP legend BoA parted ways with her longtime agency, SM Entertainment, a Korean media reported on January 12, 2026.

The move ends a 25-year partnership that began with the singer’s debut as a teenager.

SM Entertainment announced the decision in an official statement, confirming that both parties agreed to conclude their exclusive contract as of December 31, 2025.

"After extensive and in-depth discussions with BoA, we have agreed to conclude our 25-year partnership as of December 31, 2025," SM Entertainment said in a statement.

Meanwhile, BoA reflected on her departure in a message to fans on Instagram.

"Having given and received without holding back, I leave without regrets.

I’m grateful for the time we shared and will continue to support the ever-shining SM Entertainment. Thank you," BoA said. (SunStar Cebu)

