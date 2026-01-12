BoA ends 25-year partnership with SM Entertainment

K-POP legend BoA parted ways with her longtime agency, SM Entertainment, a Korean media reported on January 12, 2026.

The move ends a 25-year partnership that began with the singer’s debut as a teenager.

SM Entertainment announced the decision in an official statement, confirming that both parties agreed to conclude their exclusive contract as of December 31, 2025.

"After extensive and in-depth discussions with BoA, we have agreed to conclude our 25-year partnership as of December 31, 2025," SM Entertainment said in a statement.