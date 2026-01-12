BoA ends 25-year partnership with SM Entertainment

K-POP legend BoA parted ways with her longtime agency, SM Entertainment, a Korean media reported on January 12, 2026.
The move ends a 25-year partnership that began with the singer’s debut as a teenager.
SM Entertainment announced the decision in an official statement, confirming that both parties agreed to conclude their exclusive contract as of December 31, 2025.
"After extensive and in-depth discussions with BoA, we have agreed to conclude our 25-year partnership as of December 31, 2025," SM Entertainment said in a statement.
Meanwhile, BoA reflected on her departure in a message to fans on Instagram.
"Having given and received without holding back, I leave without regrets.
I’m grateful for the time we shared and will continue to support the ever-shining SM Entertainment. Thank you," BoA said. (SunStar Cebu)