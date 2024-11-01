Board member Daan passes away

PROVINCIAL Board (PB) Member Yolanda “Yoly” Daan passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2023.

Her son, Talisay City Councilor Lester Daan, confirmed the news through a social media post early Friday morning.

“No more pain, Ma. I just (found) solace that you are now with papa. Eternal rest with the Lord,” he wrote, expressing his gratitude for his mother’s dedication to both family and public service.

In an interview with radio dyHP, Lester said his mother, who had been undergoing kidney dialysis since 2019, recently suffered from internal bleeding.

Yoly would have turned 73 on Nov. 10.

She was the wife of veteran radio personality and politician Julian “Teban” Daan, who passed away in August 2019.

Meanwhile, the Philippine flag was flown at half-mast in front of the Provincial Capitol in Cebu City to honor PB Daan’s memory.

In a Facebook post, the Provincial Government thanked her for her service to the first district, composed of the cities of Carcar, Talisay and Naga and the municipalities of Minglanilla, San Fernando and Sibonga.

Several friends, public officials and government workers also expressed their condolences to the Daan family online, with many remembering her as a compassionate, dedicated leader who served with kindness.

Political career

In 2019, Yoly became the presiding officer pro tempore of the PB.

This was after she secured the highest percentage of votes among all winning members of the board in the May 13 elections that year.

She garnered a 46.96 voting percentage, securing 202,810 votes from 431,872 registered voters in the first district that year.

Moreover, she also advocated for health programs and services.

On Sept. 20, 2021, Yoly urged the Department of Health (DOH) 7 to not just focus on its Covid-19 response but also on the implementation of other health programs targeting other illnesses common in the province.

One of her proposed resolutions, which urged DOH 7 to also prioritize the continuation of the agency’s health programs geared towards eradicating tuberculosis, dengue fever, chikungunya and leptospirosis, among others, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, had been adopted and enacted by the board. / CDF