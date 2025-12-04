BOC, business groups renew trade reform push

TO STRENGTHEN the country’s trade landscape, the Bureau of Customs (BOC), the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), and the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) have renewed their commitment to collaborate on trade facilitation, ease of doing business, and digital transformation. This continued partnership aims to accelerate business efficiency and enhance the Philippines’ economic competitiveness.

During a meeting between BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno and the leadership of PCCI and Philexport, led by Consul Enunina Mangio and Mr. Sergio Ortiz-Luis, Jr., the Commissioner outlined the Bureau’s ongoing modernization and digitalization initiatives. He emphasized that these reforms are strategically designed to improve service delivery, minimize processing delays, and position export facilitation as a central pillar of national economic growth.

The private sector leaders expressed full support for the BOC’s digitalization agenda, highlighting its critical role in boosting efficiency, transparency, and the overall ease of doing business.

“The chamber fully supports Commissioner Nepomuceno’s leadership and his proactive efforts to modernize the system,” said Mangio. “Through this collaboration, we can effectively streamline processes, reduce trade barriers, and foster a more competitive environment

for businesses.”

The meeting also addressed key policy and operational concerns, including the proposed Customs Amnesty Program, enhanced monitoring of import duties, and the urgent need to expedite the disposal of overstaying containers to alleviate port congestion and prevent supply chain disruptions. All parties recognized that resolving these issues is vital for ensuring smoother trade flows.

“We appreciate the Commissioner’s strong focus on trade facilitation, particularly for exports and MSMEs,” added Ortiz-Luis. “Leveraging digitalization to streamline Customs processes is a decisive step toward eliminating bottlenecks, both domestically and internationally, which will ultimately enhance our export performance.”

As a concrete outcome, the organizations agreed to establish a public-private Technical Working Group. This group will institutionalize the dialogue and undertake the detailed work needed to advance the discussed policy and operational reforms, ensuring continuous coordination and timely progress on priorities.

PCCI reaffirmed its alignment with the BOC’s trade facilitation thrust, underscoring that such reforms are essential for stimulating economic activity and solidifying the Philippines’ position in the global market.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to pursue meaningful, actionable reforms that will benefit businesses, consumers, and the national economy. / PHILEXPORT NEWS AND FEATURE