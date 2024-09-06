BOC Cebu awards top importers, exporters

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC)- Port of Cebu recently honored Cebu’s top importers and exporters for their significant contributions to the local economy.

During the awards ceremony on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, coinciding with the celebration of BOC-Port of Cebu’s 138th Founding Anniversary, the agency awarded top importers and exporters for 2023, recognizing their compliance with customs regulations, outstanding trade volumes and commitment to boosting international trade.

The top importers were Filoil Logistics Corp., National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, SteelAsia Manufacturing Corp., Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Inc., Kepco SPC Power Corp., Cebu Energy Development Corp., Ecoessential Foods Corp., Therma Visayas Inc., Cebu Joyland Industries Corp., and Seaoil Philippines Inc.

These companies have played a critical role in supplying the domestic market with essential goods and services.

The top exporters were Carmen Copper Corp., Profood International Corp., Shoreline Crab Philippines Inc., Cenapro Chemical Corp., Miesto International Foods Corp., WHydrocolloids Inc., BYRD International Seafoods Cebu Inc., Shemberg Ingredients and Gums Corp., Phil. Mining Service Corp., and 33 Point 3 Exports Inc. These businesses have helped the country maintain strong export numbers.

Cebu District Collector Romeo Allan Rosales lauded the honorees for their role in strengthening the economy, emphasizing that the timely and efficient movement of goods helps enhance the Philippines’ position in global trade.

“To our top importers and exporters your commitment to upholding the highest standards of excellence in trade has been instrumental in driving the economic progress of our nation,” Rosales said.

He added that these companies help stimulate the economy through the creation of jobs and the generation of revenue.

“Your diligence in adhering to Custom’s regulations and maintaining compliance is commendable. Your steadfast dedication has not only strengthened the port’s operations but also helped position our nation as a strong and competitive player in the global market,” he added.

The agency also recognized the top brokers. Rosales described them as the backbone of the trading process ensuring that goods move swiftly, accurately and securely.

“Your trust in the Port is what drives us to continually improve and innovate our products,” he said, adding that the recognition is part of the BOC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its partnership with the private sector.

Recently, the BOC Port of Cebu reported it surpassed its revenue target for July and the first semester of 2024.

The Port of Cebu collected P4,465,925,405.32, surpassing its target of P4,003,540,000 by P462,385,405.32, reflecting an 11.55 percent increase. This represents the highest surplus for the 2024 fiscal year, according to the agency.

Additionally, the agency exceeded its semi-annual revenue target of P26,050,130,000 by collecting P26,050,693,023.35, with a surplus of P563,023.35. This slight increase is particularly significant as it offsets the first-quarter deficit of P778,598,570.63. / KOC