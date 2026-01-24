BOC eyes to deliver abandoned ‘balikbayan’ boxes in 60 days

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) is looking to deliver thousands of “balikbayan” boxes abandoned in a Manila port to the families of overseas Filipino workers in two months.

This, after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. approved the release of the fund for the door-to-door delivery of the packages to their rightful owners nationwide.

“Hopefully within 60 days, but we are not sure how fast our forwarders (can do it). What is important is we will release these containers in the next few days,” BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said in an interview.

Together with the National Bureau of Investigation, Nepomuceno inspected the more than 100 container vans loaded with balikbayan boxes at the Manila International Container Port on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.

Nepomuceno noted that some of the balikbayan boxes have been at the port for several months, some for even more than two years.

The boxes contain food items and personal effects, among others.

Nepomuceno said they are also coordinating with the Department of Migrant Workers for the release of the container vans to forwarders.

The BOC advised the public to access https://customs.gov.ph/home/overseas-filipino-worker-ofw/, for updates. / PNA