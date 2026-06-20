BOC files raps vs. 5 cargo firms

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) has filed a second batch of criminal complaints before the Department of Justice against five cargo forwarding firms accused of involvement in fraudulent balikbayan box operations, officials said.

The complaints were filed against Ikthus Trading Corp., Marcelo D. Laylo Cargo Forwarders, Me Amoree International Consumer Goods Trading, MT De Guzman Non-Specialized Wholesale Trading, and Cargoflex Haulers Corp.

They were accused of violating provisions of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and other applicable laws.

Abandoned shipments

Authorities said the cases involve 3,176 abandoned balikbayan boxes found in several ports nationwide.

Investigators alleged the firms engaged in misdeclaration, undervaluation of goods, unauthorized deconsolidation, smuggling, non-declaration of commercial goods, and the importation of prohibited and regulated items, as well as intellectual property rights violations.

The latest filing follows the BOC’s first batch of complaints submitted on May 29, 2026, against Makati Express Cargo Inc., with cases originating from the Ports of Cebu, Davao, and the Manila International Container Port.

The agency said the actions are part of a broader campaign against cargo operators allegedly exploiting the balikbayan box system.

Commitment to enforcement

BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the agency remains committed to pursuing violators.

“The second batch of cases shows our determination to hold accountable those who violate the law,” Nepomuceno said in Filipino.

“We will not stop investigating, building cases, and filing appropriate charges against cargo operators involved in deception and other fraudulent activities that harm overseas Filipino workers and their families,” he added.

Continuing reforms

The bureau said the complaints are part of ongoing enforcement operations, with additional cases under investigation and expected to be filed once evidence is completed and evaluated.

The BOC also said it is continuing reforms to strengthen oversight of cargo consolidators and deconsolidators, improve assistance for overseas Filipino workers, and enhance coordination with partner agencies in handling complaints involving delayed, abandoned, or mishandled balikbayan boxes. / JGS