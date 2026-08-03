BOC logs highest monthly collection at P95.8B in July

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, that it has recorded its highest-ever monthly collection in July at P95.85 billion.

Preliminary figures show that the amount exceeded its collection goal of P91.53 billion by P4.32 billion, or 4.7 percent, and was 12.5 percent higher than the P85.18 billion collected in July 2025.

Also, it reported that the highest January–July revenue collection in BOC history, after collecting P587.71 billion in the first seven months of the year.

The figure surpassed the Bureau’s collection target of P576.37 billion by P11.35 billion, generating a surplus of two percent.

Compared with the P543.95 billion collected during the same period in 2025, collections increased by P43.76 billion, or eight percent.

Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno attributed the strong collection performance to the collective efforts of Customs personnel nationwide and the gains from ongoing reforms, including enhanced customs procedures, intensified border protection measures, digital transformation initiatives and closer collaboration with stakeholders.

“It is a great honor for the BOC to record the highest monthly collection and the highest January to July collections in its history. These achievements show that our reforms, modernization efforts, and stronger collaboration with stakeholders are delivering meaningful results,” the Commissioner said. / PNA