BOC Port of Cebu collects P4B in August

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Cebu collected P4.062 billion in August 2026, exceeding its P3.975 billion target by P86.86 million, or 2.19 percent.

A preliminary collection report showed that the subports of Mactan and Dumaguete surpassed their respective monthly targets.

The Subport of Mactan collected P534.79 million against its P179.76 million target, a surplus of P355.03 million, or 197.5 percent.

As for the Subport of Dumaguete, it collected P683.86 million, exceeding its P583 million target by P100.86 million, or 17.3 percent.

Revenue monitoring

District Collector Zsae Carrie De Guzman attributed the performance to closer revenue monitoring, proper valuation and assessment and efforts by personnel to collect duties and taxes.

“This achievement reflects the consistent work of our personnel and the cooperation of our stakeholders. Beyond meeting our revenue responsibilities, we remain focused on ensuring that our processes are efficient, transparent and responsive to the needs of the trading community,” De Guzman said.

Collection checks

The BOC Port of Cebu said it continues to monitor collections and coordinate among its offices to ensure proper assessment, timely collection and compliance with customs laws and regulations.

Nationwide, the BOC collected P81.361 billion in August, 5.1 percent higher than the P77.346 billion collected in August 2025, although the August 2026 total was slightly below the bureau’s monthly target. / SUNSTAR CEBU