BOC Port of Cebu tops target for April

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Cebu has exceeded its revenue target for April 2024, collecting over P4.07 billion against its target of P3.8 billion.

This resulted in a surplus of P194 million for April.

In a statement on Friday, May 3, 2024, BOC Port of Cebu District Collector Romeo Allan Rosales attributed this success to his team and employees.

Last January, the BOC Port of Cebu collected over P3.49 billion, exceeding by P136 million, its target for the month, which was P3.35 billion pesos.

In February, the BOC Port of Cebu again exceeded its target of P3.2 billion pesos by more than P232 million pesos when it collected P3.4 billion pesos.

The BOC Port of Cebu announced its revenue collection on its Facebook page; however, it did not publicize its revenue collection for March.

At the national level, the BOC Central Office reported that from January to March 31, 2024, the BOC exceeded its cumulative revenue target by 4.03 percent, collecting P219.385 billion versus its target of P210.896 billion pesos.

This reflects a robust growth of 2.60 percent, or P5.557 billion, compared to the P213.829 billion collection for the same period in 2023, according to the BOC. The BOC Central Office attributed its strong performance in the first quarter of 2024 to its more accurate valuation of imported goods, and by boosting its revenue collection through its strict monitoring and collection of deferred payment of government importation. / KAL