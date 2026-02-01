BOC seizes P1.68M worth of undeclared phones from China at Mactan Subport

A SHIPMENT from China declared simply as "personal effects" turned out to be a massive haul of smuggled electronics.

Authorities at the Mactan Subport intercepted 12 packages containing hundreds of undeclared mobile phones this weekend.

The Bureau of Customs–Port of Cebu seized a total of 247 branded mobile phones. The estimated value of the confiscated items is P1.68 million.

Suspicious images

The discovery happened on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. The shipment was flagged for inspection after agents noticed suspicious x-ray images.

When BOC personnel conducted a physical examination, the truth came out.

The packages contained undeclared commercial quantities of phones. This directly contradicted the shipment’s declared contents.

District Collector Alexandra Yap-Lumontad issued a warrant of seizure and detention for the items. The shipment was found to have violated Republic Act 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Yap-Lumontad stated that the operation aligned with Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno’s directive to take strong action against “misdeclaration, misclassification, and undervaluation.”

New protocols

Commissioner Nepomuceno lauded the Port of Cebu for successfully detecting the misdeclared shipment.

Mactan Subport Port Collector Gerardo Campo credited the discovery to new inspection protocols. He noted that these measures helped identify irregularities, allowing agents to enforce the law promptly when discrepancies are found between declarations and inspection documents. (DPC)