BOC widens anti-smuggling drive after P3B cigarette seizure

SMUGGLING is costing the Philippines billions of pesos in lost tax revenues while hurting legitimate businesses and the broader economy, prompting authorities to intensify a crackdown after seizing alleged illegal cigarettes worth more than P3 billion.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Saturday, July 11, 2026, inspected 25 of the 59 container vans seized in a series of operations, as Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the government would pursue not only smugglers but also the financiers, operators and businesses behind the illicit trade.

“There will be no special treatment when it comes to filing cases against individuals and businesses involved in smuggling and illicit trade,” Nepomuceno said. “We will go after the entire supply chain and ensure that everyone involved is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The 25 containers inspected at Gothong Wharf in Mandaue City contained alleged smuggled cigarettes valued at about P980 million. The shipment was intercepted after intelligence gathered by the NBI prompted customs authorities to inspect the cargo.

Intercepted shipments

The containers are part of 59 shipments with an estimated value exceeding P3 billion that were intercepted in recent enforcement operations. The remaining shipments remain under government custody while legal proceedings continue. The Bureau of Internal Revenue estimates the government could have lost as much as P10 billion in unpaid duties, excise taxes and penalties had the cigarettes entered the domestic market.

Nepomuceno described smuggling as “economic sabotage” that deprives the government of revenues, undermines legitimate businesses and weakens economic stability. He said the BOC has identified the shipper and consignee, suspended the accreditation of the cargo handler involved, and is working with the NBI to identify the financiers and other individuals behind the shipments.

“We will not stop with the drivers or helpers,” he said. “We will go after the financiers, operators and protectors behind these illegal activities.”

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said investigators have secured search warrants and are expanding the probe to determine whether the group behind the shipments is linked to other cigarette smuggling or illegal manufacturing operations across the country.

He said the NBI is coordinating with the Department of Justice, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Trade and Industry to build cases against those responsible. The agencies are also finalizing a memorandum of agreement to strengthen intelligence sharing and joint operations against organized smuggling.

Authorities said the confiscated cigarettes will be destroyed within two months through a public, livestreamed condemnation process to ensure transparency and prevent the products from re-entering the market. / KOC