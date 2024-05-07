Body found dumped in Badian, Cebu

A BODY of a man was found by a 17-year-old boy beneath a cliff in the mountain barangay of Santicon, Badian town, southwest Cebu, around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

The young man, who was gathering firewood, immediately informed his neighbors, who then called the Badian police station around 10 a.m.

It was only around 2:45 p.m. when the body was taken out by the members of Badian Fire Station and the municipality’s rescue team.

The body was then brought to the Sacred Heart Funeral Homes in Barangay Palanas, Ronda town, where it was kept until someone could pick it up.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives will examine the body to see if foul play played a role in his demise.

According to Captain Jerwin Mark Battung, chief of the Badian Police Station, an investigation is underway to identify the victim, who was placed in a bag and was already in a state of decomposition. (GPL, DVG, TPT)