Body found floating in Lapu-Lapu City identified

THE lifeless body of a man who was found floating in the waters off Sitio Santa Maria, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City, around 8 a.m. last Saturday, December 30, 2023, has already been identified.

Emelyn Legarde Wenceslao attested to the identity of the deceased as her brother, Arman Legarde, 35, a production worker and resident of Barangay Tingub, Mandaue City, but a native of Aurora town, Zamboanga Del Sur.

On Tuesday, January 2, Wenceslao had picked up her brother's body from a funeral parlor.

The Lapu-Lapu Police Station 5 personnel under the command of Major Dexter Basergo learned from Wenceslao during an inquiry that the victim went to her home in Sitio San Roque, Barangay Pusok, where he drank liquor.

Wenceslao took Legarde to his house in Barangay Tingub, Mandaue City, when he got drunk, but latter did not go home.

Wenceslao claimed that was the last time she had seen her brother and that she had no idea what happened to him after that. (DVG, TPT)