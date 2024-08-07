Body found floating in waters off Bantayan Island identified

THE fisherman’s body that was discovered floating in Marcos Shoal, Barangay Hilutongan, Bantayan town, Bantayan Island, Cebu, on Tuesday afternoon, August 6, 2024, has been identified.

Eunese Perez Brosa recognized the body as her husband Leo Legario Brosas, 24, of Victorias City, Negros Occidental, after she contacted the municipality’s disaster risk reduction personnel, who described the victim as having a tattoo on his right arm.

However, on Sunday morning, August 4, his companions called her to inform that her husband had fallen into the sea while sleeping around 2 in the morning.

The victim was interred right away at the Bantayan Public Cemetery with permission of his wife because he was already in the stage of decomposition. (DVG, TPT)