Body found in Argao barangay

A BODY was discovered past midnight on Saturday, November 25, along the national highway in Sitio Tawog, Barangay Taloot, Argao town, southern Cebu.

The victim had short hair, brown complexion, and a height of around 5'2".

He was wearing a black and white sleeveless shirt and no pants.

The victim was placed in a sack and half of his body was exposed.

Argao Police Station Chief Major Ivy Martin Bartolome, along with the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) said they will look into the identity of the victim and the perpetrator of the horrible.

The SOCO team did not see any gunshot or stab wounds on the victim's body, but his neck was bound with a rope, which may have contributed to his death. (DVG, TPT)