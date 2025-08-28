Body found in Cebu game fowl farm; 4 nabbed

A BODY of a man, placed in a sack and buried, was found in a game fowl farm in Sitio Lubres, Barangay Pung-ol Sibugay, a mountainous area in Cebu City, around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

The farm owner was associated with a major drug personality who was killed during the war on drugs under former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The victim was identified as Jovanie Asir Bonghanoy, 46, a resident of Sitio Proper Sibugay, Barangay Pung-ol Sibugay, Cebu City.

The Malubog Police Station 12 of the Cebu City Police Office first received a report from a barangay tanod about a body that was found in the area, prompting an immediate response led by Police Staff Sergeant Rhoedan Tillor under the command of Police Captain Kentbel Ceasar Parcon.

The Malubog police immediately conducted an investigation and learned that the crime involved accomplices, including one 15-year-old.

Those currently in police custody as the investigation continues are Alvin Torrefiel, 18; Juanito Horolan Jr., 20; alias John, 15 -- all from Mahanay, Talibon, Bohol; and Jasper Sarcol, 20, from Kapitan, Barili.

The main suspect, still at large, was identified as Jonathan Leoligao from Talibon, Bohol, who reportedly did not return to work after the victim went missing.

Leoligao was assigned as the farm’s gate guard and gardener, but they all live in a hut on the property.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy city director for Operations at the Cebu City Police Office, said Bonghanoy was last seen alive on Sunday, August 24, drinking with the suspects.

As they became intoxicated, an argument broke out, leading into a physical altercation.

After the fight, the witness heard a suspect threaten to kill the victim.

“Ang upat ani nila nadakpan na. Ang principal gipangita pa nato, so overall, there are five personalities involved. We are looking at the possibility that these event, kining pag inom nila is already premeditated, that they [were] already planning to do this because makita man nato nga ang mga kauban ani nga principal suspect nato they volunteered to provide their help in cleaning up the particular crime," said Macatangay.

(The four of them have been arrested. The principal suspect is still being sought. Overall, five individuals were involved. We are looking into the possibility that this event -- drinking together -- was premeditated because the principal suspect’s accomplices voluntarily helped in cleaning up the crime scene.)

The victim’s co-workers, all from Bohol, helped to bury the body.

The farm manager, Stephen Ricamata, expressed disbelief that the victim was deliberately killed by the suspect, as they were close.

He added that he had not received any complaints from his workers, who are responsible for tending more than a thousand chickens.

He was greatly concerned because the deceased was a trusted caretaker of the roosters, knowing how to feed and condition them properly before entering competitions, and had been with the farm for four years.

“Suod nako na siya kay siya gyud ang suheto sa manok. Wala gyud ko kakita directly nila nga sila nga galalis kay makita nako nila mag kinataw-anay man. Gani, kana si Jovanie bisan unsa na kahubog, mo trabaho gihapon na, manglawog gihapon,” said Ricamata.

(He was close to me; he was the main caretaker of the roosters. I never saw them arguing directly; they would always joke around. Even when Jovanie was drunk, he still worked and tended to the roosters.)

Police have already investigated possible hiding places of the suspect and are coordinating with the police in Bohol to secure his arrest. (AYB)