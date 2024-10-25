Body of missing 15-year-old boy found

THE body of a 15-year-old boy who went missing after swimming in the sea during the bad weather was found off the coast of Barangay Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City, at 9:12 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

The victim, identified as Sean Clinton Pedrosa, was located about 50 meters from the shore.

Authorities confirmed Pedrosa’s identity through his physical features, including his hairstyle, underwear, and body shape.

A search and recovery team, consisting of 17 divers from agencies such as the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), the Philippine Marine Corps, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and Korean volunteers, was deployed to assist in the effort. (ANV & CAV)