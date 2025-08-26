Body of missing carpenter found in creek

A 56-YEAR-OLD carpenter who fell into Mahiga Creek in Mandaue City and went missing on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, was found dead.

The victim was identified as Ricardo Blanco, a resident of Barangay Banilad.

His body was found past 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, in the same creek, but on the side of Sitio Holyname, Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City.

Based on initial information, Blanco was on his way home from his child’s house and was reportedly drunk. He was believed to have lost his balance and fell into the creek.

The water level during that time was high due to the rain.

A CCTV camera captured the incident, showing him struggling and trying to get help, but the strong current carried him away.

The Bureau of Fire Protection and the Banilad Emergency Rescuers immediately conducted a search and rescue operation from 7 p.m. on Monday until 1 a.m. on Tuesday, but they failed to find him.

According to the victim’s eldest son Edereck Blanco they continued searching for him until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. They found him after someone informed them that a body was found face down in the area.

Edereck confirmed it was his father.

The victim’s body had a wound on the forehead which was believed to have been caused by rocks in the creek.

His body was taken to a funeral parlor. / JDG