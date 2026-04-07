Bogo 5.1 quake: Minor injuries, damage

SIX individuals sustained minor injuries after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Bogo City on Monday, April 6, 2026, with authorities reporting minor damage and no fatalities across northern Cebu.

Initial reports from the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) showed that the injuries were caused by shattered glass.

The quake also caused minor infrastructure damage to a parish building previously affected by the Sept. 30, 2025 Cebu earthquake, as well as a fire station in San Remigio town. No major destruction occurred.

Power outages were reported in Barangays Cogon and Banban, Bogo City, while water supply and transport operations were unaffected.

A total of 15 aftershocks followed the main quake, which the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Monday.

No additional major damage was reported beyond the initial incident.

There were also no reports of infrastructure damage or casualties in other northern Cebu local government units, including Sta. Fe, Bantayan, Medellin, Tabuelan, Borbon, Tabogon, Danao City, San Francisco, Tudela, Sogod and Consolacion.

The PDRRMO has activated a 24/7 monitoring team at its Command Center in the Capitol compound, while local disaster offices continue conducting damage assessments.

The agency said it has coordinated with local authorities in northern Cebu for continuous updates and validation.

“Stable”

Acting Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco said in an interview on Tuesday, April 7, that the situation in the entire province is “stable and

under control.”

“Our local officials continue to monitor the situation because we are made to understand that there are still aftershocks,” Soco said.

“Generally, there was no significant damage to property, no loss of life — thank God — no major injuries, some minor injuries and there were cracks that were discovered but they are still manageable,” he added, speaking in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Soco said he has coordinated with local chief executives in northern Cebu, who assured him that conditions are under control.

“I think at this time, it’s important to call for sobriety, vigilance and calmness and resolve to move forward,” he said.

Soco is serving as acting governor from Saturday, April 4, to Wednesday, April 8, while Gov. Pamela Baricuatro is on a personal trip to Japan. He assumed the post by operation of law, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government. / CDF